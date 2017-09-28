New power plant, hundreds of new jobs for Putnam County

Seminole Electric Cooperative Inc. logo

A new power plant that's planned for Putnam County is expected to bring several jobs to the First Coast.

Tampa-based Seminole Electric Cooperative Inc. announced that it is planning to build a new gas-fired power plant in Putnam County. In the process, it is going to remove one of its two coal-fired generating units at the Seminole Generating Station on that site within five years.

Construction of the plant will require about 200 workers per month over a period of 33 months, according to its press release. It also stated it might need 500 or more construction workers on site while the plant is being built.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No word on when it's slated to start.

