Did someone say donuts? New donut shop heading to San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Donut lovers, rejoice. There's a new local donut shop heading to the San Marco area.

It's called Good Dough and it's scheduled to open up this spring on Hendricks Avenue near San Marco Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Business Journal, Good Dough was started by a local couple, Logan and Brittany Moore, who were inspired after walking into a donut shop in Washington D.C.

"Everyone was just so happy there," Logan said. "We wanted to do a similar concept."

The Moores explain that they knew they wanted to open-up shop in Jacksonville, but chose San Marco in the end because they felt a good sense of community in the San Marco area.

