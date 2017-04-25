McDonald's plans to hire 700 people in North Florida and Southeast Georgia

Stock image (Photo: Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

McDonald’s in North Florida and Southeast Georgia will have a hiring day Wednesday, seeking to add 700 new employees. Those interested can apply in person at any of the 113 McDonald’s in the area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit Mcdonalds.com/careers.

The company plans to hire the 700 over the next 30 days, it said.

The counties included in Florida: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Gilchrist, Levy, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns and Suwannee. In Georgia: Camden, Charlton,Glynn, Pierce and Ware.

