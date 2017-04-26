Locals react to Trump tax blueprint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Given that tax season just ended, you probably don't need a reminder that taxes are complicated. And then there's tax reform.

On Wednesday, the White House unveiled President Trump's tax plan , which includes reducing the number of individual tax brackets from seven to three, doubling the standard deduction, and eliminating many itemized deductions.

There's also talk of slashing the maximum business tax from 35 percent to 15 percent, and while that might be music to the ears of broad-shouldered corporations, for Rovetkey Johnson, who operates a food truck locally, he's skeptical about whether that will help small business owners like him.

"Anybody likes a nice tax break," Johnson said. "I say it's probably geared more towards the big corporations."

First Coast News also sat down with Adam Wolf, a certified public accountant and certified financial planner at Wolf Retirement Navigation in Jacksonville. While the Trump administration is promising economic growth with his plan, Wolf wasn't so sure.

"It's going to affect you individually if we do not get future growth," Wolf warned, pointing to the specter of the national debt racing beyond its current level of nearly $20 trillion. "It's going to increase your taxes down the road," he said would be the case if that happens.

Wolf pointed out that such a scenario worries him for his daughters' future, but that the effect of rising taxes to shore-up a runaway deficit could be a problem for those much closer to retirement age. After all, the incentives of popular tax-advantaged savings and investment plans such as 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plans - as well as IRAs - usually include pre-tax savings and deferring growth until distributing in retirement, when most individuals are more likely to be in a lower tax bracket.

"We see a lot people here at [my] office with 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and they're loaded with taxes - you've already got the tax break at the front end," Wolf began. "When you take your money out in the future, to spend your money, you're going to be taxed on it. So, if tax rates are lower, that's a great thing because your money is going to spend further, but if your money is taxed at a higher rate in the future, that could be a detriment to your plan."

Despite uncertainty about the effectiveness of the president's plan, he also hinted at an unsavory stock market reaction if the plan has to be altered materially or scrapped entirely.

"The market, from what I hear and what I read, and how close I stay to it, has priced in a lot of the reduction of corporate taxes already," Wolf said. "So, some of the increases in the stock market and pricing since the election has already built in a better tax situation for companies. So, if something changes there or is not as beneficial corporations - or they don't reduce it as much - there could be a whipsaw effect, meaning the stock market may go down."

Wolf said another potential result of higher taxes that would threaten markets, is reduced disposable income for workers and retirees.

"It's a market, so if the supply is still there but the demand for investments in Wall Street are not there through mutual funds, with 401(k)s, there could be a reduction of the stock market as well," Wolf detailed.

Given the complexity of the plan, let alone its infinite possible ramifications, Johnson said he's not ready to form a solid opinion.

"See if it actually trickles down to help us, as far as that goes," Rovetkey said. "We have to just wait and see how things go."

