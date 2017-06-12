Local Winn-Dixie store approved for 'sip and shop'

Winn-Dixie is ending its Fuel Perks program and joining American Express’s Plenti program. (Bruce Lipsky/Florida Times-Union file photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Imagine having a beer or drinking a glass of wine while you went grocery shopping. That scenario could soon be a reality for the Winn-Dixie on Baymeadows Road.

The Jacksonville Planning Commission has approved an application filed by Winn-Dixie owner, Southeastern Grocers, which allows "customers to enjoy beer and wine during their shopping at our Point Meadows store," said Joe Caldwell, the Southeastern Grocers corporate communications manager. The company filed an application to become a liquor license location last week.

Caldwell said in a statement, however, that the store has no immediate plans to pursue this 'sip and shop' feature. If they do, the location will be the first store in a major chain in the area to add the feature.

Lucky's Market in Neptune Beach already allows customers to drink alcohol while they shop.

