Harveys, Winn Dixie owner recalls lima bean products over 'foreign objects'

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys, has issued a voluntary recall over multiple Southern Home frozen products that contain baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers says there is a possible presence of "foreign objects" in the packages, but did not explain what those objects are. The frozen packages were sold in Harveys in Florida and Georgia.

The following products have been recalled.

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans - 60788001195 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans - 60788001215 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Steamable Mixed Vegetables - 60788002193 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Mixed Vegetables - 60788001209 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Frozen Mixed Vegetables - 60788001173 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Soup Vegetables - 60788001201 (16 oz. package)

The packages also have a "best buy" date of 2019.

Southeastern Grocers is recalling several Southern Home frozen products that contains lima beans. Photo: Southeastern Grocers.

Southeastern Grocers says customers with recalled items should either throw them away or they could bring them back to any Harveys store for a full refund.

