First Watch to open in Riverside

First Watch will open its fifth Jacksonville location in Riverside at the former Corner Bakery on Monday, Oct. 16. Photo: Florida Times-Union.

First Watch restaurant is will open its fifth Jacksonville location in Riverside at the former Corner Bakery Café in Brooklyn Station on Monday, Oct. 16.

The 4,000-square-foot location at 192 Riverside Ave. will be the first restaurant for the Bradenton-based company to offer a bar/beverage counter for specialty coffee drinks and alcoholic brunch cocktails.

Specialty coffee drinks will include cappuccinos, lattes and espressos and classic brunch cocktails such as Mimosas and Bloody Marys as well as a Gin and Kale Tonic, using First Watch’s Kale Tonic with Hendrick’s Gin. The restaurant also has a juice bar, wine, kombucha and beer on draft.

First Watch serves breakfast, brunch and lunch items, including the popular Avocado Toast and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

The Riverside location, which will have 173 seats inside and 10 patio tables outside, also has a grab-and-go area for baked goods with muffins, breads and cookies.

Corner Bakery Café closed both of its Jacksonville locations —in Riverside and on Bonneval Road off Butler Boulevard — in December.

First Watch has more than 300 locations in nearly 30 states, with Jacksonville locations at Hodges Point Plaza, Mandarin, Jacksonville Beach and Southside.

The Riverside location will be open daily from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

Read the story on the Florida Times-Union website.

© 2017 WTLV-TV