'Project Avalanche' proposal looking to bring 250 high-paying jobs for $1.2 million in incentives

Jacksonville City Council (Photo: Roger Weeder)

A company already employing about 300 people in the Jacksonville area is looking to expand, according to a proposal for 'Project Avalanche' given to city council.

The company's name is being masked Monday evening - but they're looking to add about 250 high-paying jobs in our area by the end of 2021.

However, the company is seeking $1.2 million in incentives from the city of Jacksonville.

City council members will review and vote on the measure in the coming weeks.

© 2017 WTLV-TV