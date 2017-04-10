WTLV
'Project Avalanche' proposal looking to bring 250 high-paying jobs for $1.2 million in incentives

Anthony Austin anchors. 4/10/2017

First Coast News , WTLV 11:35 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

A company already employing about 300 people in the Jacksonville area is looking to expand, according to a proposal for 'Project Avalanche' given to city council.

The company's name is being masked Monday evening - but they're looking to add about 250 high-paying jobs in our area by the end of 2021.

However, the company is seeking $1.2 million in incentives from the city of Jacksonville.

City council members will review and vote on the measure in the coming weeks.

