Gov. Rick Scott announces 10-year low for unemployment in Florida

Gov. Rick Scott (Photo: Getty Images)

Governor Rick Scott announced on Friday that Florida's unemployment rate has dropped to a 10-year low.

Scott listed the state's unemployment rate at 4.1 percent in June, which is the lowest percentage since June 2007.

Florida businesses created nearly 18,000 private-sector jobs in the month of June.

“I am proud to announce that Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest rate in 10 years and that nearly 18,000 new jobs were created for families across the state in June," Scott said.

"Over the past six and a half years, we have tirelessly worked to cut more than $7 billion in taxes and reduce more than 5,000 burdensome regulations, which is helping job creators like Allegiant Air bring new opportunities to our state. Our newly established $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund will keep Florida on track to becoming the national leader for job growth. I encourage businesses interested in growing in Florida to learn more about the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund today.”

According to a release from Scott's office, Florida's unemployment rate has dropped 6.6 percentage points since December 2010. Nationally the rate has declined by 4.9 percent during that same period.

