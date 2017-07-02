This $17 Bluetooth earbud doesn't need a charging cord

CLEVELAND, OH - Smartphone Bluetooth devices are essential but they have barely evolved over the past decade. That all changes today with the ultimate hands-free bargain - and it's ingenious as far as I'm concerned.



Bluetooth earpieces for smartphones usually have cumbersome pairing modes and limited call amplification, and they force you to use even more cords and chargers. Who actually wants to carry around a second charger?



In my continued quest to save you the most time and money, one product I tested at CES back in January is finally on sale.



Click the play button to watch the Archeer bluetooth earbud charge without cords... using a magnet USB.



With distracted driving concerns on the rise, especially for students, this tech deal I found also ensures safety:



- Top notch sound quality and background noise cancelation

- Strong voice amplification

- Weighs only 3 grams!

- One of the world's smallest Bluetooth devices

- No charging cable required; USB magnetic clasp eliminates wires

- 18-month warranty

- Pairs with two smartphones simultaneously

- We got more than hours of talk time in our tests

- Works with Apple, Android and many other Bluetooth-ready devices

- Filters ambient noise

- Extremely discreet

- Lowest-recorded price



67% Off Archeer Smartphone Bluetooth + Carrying Case + Prime Shipping

Was: $50.99

Now: $16.99



After the stock sells out, you will still be able to order the headset but instead of two day shipping, there will be a delay as reflected upon checkout.



**Not a Prime Member? Use this trial to score free shipping



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Studios and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

