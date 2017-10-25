Use this $20 gadget for countless home repairs

CLEVELAND, OH - One gadget could cut down on hundreds of handyman repair calls. The best wireless deal in the entire country today is $20 and capable of making your household run more smoothly.



In my quest to save you time and cash, one cordless all-in-one tool can help with countless repairs that would otherwise cost you considerable time and money.



For the past year, I've been using a $56 cordless screwdriver made by one of the leading tool brands on Amazon. From tightening door hinges to tightening cabinetry and a railing repair, I promised myself that as soon as I saw a price drop, I would profile this product.



Today at $20 with a two-year warranty, we have a winner! Click the play button to watch it in action.



This cordless screwdriver with LED and emergency flashlight system plus rechargeable battery and 31 different accessories is ideal for:



- Tightening and securing locks

- Post storm repairs

- Furniture assembly

- Product installations

- Fixing cabinetry, tightening screws

- Securing furniture, hooks

- Great for Christmas light installations

- Ideal for deck repairs

- Fixing toys

- Includes parts for bike assembly and repairs

- Can also help with vehicle maintenance

- Can help eliminate potential safety concerns in any home or apartment

- Perfect for beginner DIY-ers or advanced professional repairs

- Lowest-recorded price today



64% Off Tacklife Top Rated Rechargeable All-In-One + Accessories + Prime Shipping

Was: $55.99

Now: $19.97

***Not a Prime Member? Score free shipping with this free 30 day trial



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

