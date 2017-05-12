Top Smart Scale Deal This Season

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local leaders, community reacts to verdict in Corrine Brown case
-
West Mims Fire continues to burn with only 11 percent contained
-
Smoke continues to impact Jacksonville
-
Cold Case: Crandall "Jack" Reed
-
West Mims Fire preparing for worst case scenario
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
The Jaguars have made it a priority to improve special teams, beat writer Mike Kaye explains
-
Corrine Brown's representatives reacts to verdict
-
4 wildfires in Nassau County contained
-
3 Duval schools placed on a code yellow lockdown
More Stories
-
Fire contained near Pomona Park; 40 homes remain…May 12, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
U.S. 17 blocked off in Nassau County due to a fire:…May 12, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
West Mims fire now over 148,066 acres and 15% containedMay. 6, 2017, 1:08 p.m.