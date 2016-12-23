Top 5 gift cards and some huge discounts

CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, today - based on your feedback - some awesome last minute gifts alongside some nice reductions.



Here are some favorite last minute deals that can be delivered in an instant alongside a creative way to get the package under the tree or inside a stocking.



1. $33 Prime Memberships or Amazon Gift Cards



Why? It's never been easy to gift Prime but that's easier this year with this landing page.

Prime Members score unlimited movie and music streaming, cloud storage, free two day shipping and many other benefits.



Option B - Amazon Gift Cards Delivered Via Email, Printable Options or With Overnight & Same Day Shipping Options in select areas.



2. Gift A Week Of Food Delivery For $39.99



Why? A nice discount at $40 off from Hello Fresh makes this Ideal for those with healthy eating goals for 2017 or those who favor take out and are looking for more cost effective options. Also fantastic for those who want to become better cooks.



3. Dollar Shave Club Subscriptions - 1 Month For $1 + Additional $5 Credit



Why? This is one of the best promotions we've ever seen from the incredibly popular Dollar Shave Club. Fantastic for men or women, this helps avoid the highway robbery costs tied to razor blades.



4. Magazine Subscriptions At 70% - 90% Off



Why? You can easily pick up a magazine from a convenience store and put a bow on it. A full year of someone's favorite magazine subscription at half price will follow.



5. Starbucks, Google Play, Netflix or iTunes



Why? These are always some of the most popular and available at most grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies for pick-up through Christmas. You can also easily order these online.



Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and include affiliate links that benefit third parties. This TV station does not benefit from any purchase.