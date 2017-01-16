This life-saving car gadget is now $14

CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to save you more time and money than anyone else in the country, today's potential life saver is the ultimate price drop.



For new drivers, seniors on the road and absolutely anyone without one of these in your glove compartment, this gadget you hope you don't need to use should always be at arm's reach.



We tested several knock-offs that were a dollar or two less but liked one model the best.



The iMagitek 5-In-1 rescue tool that we tested at CES 2017 is now at its lowest recorded price. It performs the following life-saving functions:



- Portable bright LED flash light

- Tire pressure gauge monitor with digital display

- Safety hammer and vehicle window smasher

- Emergency seat belt cutter

- Red SOS LED Light



Powered by two AAA batteries which are not included, check out our tests and gorilla glass smash test right here.



As far as we are concerned, there is no better bargain available today and we give this gadget two big thumbs up. This will sell-out quickly. When it does sell-out, you can still order but delivery dates will become delayed.



77% Off iMagitek 5 In 1 Digital Emergency Device + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $13.99

