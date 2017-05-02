Buy this, not that for a grad (or techie)

CLEVELAND, OH - Struggling to pick the right gift for a grad? In a recent survey, 88 percent of grads said they'd like to receive one of these three gifts after they get their diplomas:

1. Stereos and boom boxes

2. A great pair of wireless headphones

3. Streaming subscriptions

Here are some tips for making smart decisions when shopping for gifts for grads. Look for the deals on Friday:

#1) BUY PRIME, NOT NETFLIX:



Do not buy that grad a Netflix subscription. Chances are they already have one or they are already sharing a membership with their parents (or friends, not that it's legal).



Instead, buy them an Amazon Prime Membership. Why? With Prime you get music and video streaming on demand alongside free express shipping, free photo storage and many other benefits. For roughly the cost of a Netflix subscription, that $99 per year is going a lot further. Students also get six months free!



#2) BUY NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES, NOT JUST BLUETOOTH!



These days you can find Bluetooth or wireless headphones everywhere. Students graduating from high school to college will learn how important the noise cancelation is for studying. College graduates moving on to additional degrees or post secondary educating have articulated how much they love their music... and drowning out everything around them. The single best pair of premium headphones we've tested on sale (and way better than Beats By Dre) is a perfect gift.



$70 Off Paww Wavesound 3 Wireless Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $150.00

Now: $79.99 **Includes carrying case and active noise cancelation!



#4 SKIP THE iTUNES GIFT CARDS, THEY WANT YOUTUBE RED!



"iTunes was so 2013." That's another quote from my very first Intern Zoe who job shadowed for me in high school and is now graduating from Ohio State University. While college students love their iPhones, iTunes is now more popular with their parents.

Students consume a lot of content on YouTube. A YouTube Red subscription at $9.99 gives a student premium shows on YouTube, regular content that can be downloaded for offline viewing alongside ad-free viewing and access to Google's Music Library. It's great bang for your buck.



#5 BUY A PROPER STEREO, NOT JUST ANOTHER STINKING SPEAKER.



That is a direct quote from my intern Kody who is graduating in one week. Not to sound like a broken record (and no pun intended), students LOVE their tunes and they love streaming. They want to fill a new apartment or a dorm and they are fully aware they can buy a lousy Bluetooth speaker for $30.



Complete with 20W output, four powerful drivers and two subwoofers that creates 360 degree sensory music experience, this deal that just dropped is the ultimate grad gift.



$30 Off 360 Stealth Bluetooth Stereo Systems + Free Shipping

Was: $100.00

Now: $69.99



