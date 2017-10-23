WTLV
Veggie recall; sold at Trader Joe's and Walmart

First Coast News , WTLV 12:58 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

Mann Packing is voluntarily recalling minimally processed vegetable products because they may contain Listeria. 

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration's website.

Best by or best if used by dates range between October 11, 2017, to October 20, 2017.

Some of Mann Packaging's products are sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's.

You can find more information regarding which products and their specifics here.

