New Delta email scam could steal your personal information

With the summer travel season in full swing, security experts are warning folks about a new scam that's going around, which involves the name of a major airline.

The scam poses as an email from Delta Airlines. The email states that it contains information about an upcoming flight - even if you don't have one booked with the airlines - and provides a link to that information.

Security experts say don't click the link. It redirects you to a website loaded with malware designed to steal your personal information. Instead, delete the email immediately.

Despite the email looking legitimate, security experts say there are a few warning signs you should look out for:

The return address should read "delta.com." Instead, it reads "DeltaA."

Real emails from Delta never redirect via a link to your flight information. Instead, your flight information is contained in the body of the email.

Delta says it will never ask for your personal information.

