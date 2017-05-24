Graco recalling 'My Ride 65' car seats due to harness restraint issue

Photo Courtesy: Amazon

Graco is recalling several "My Ride 65 Car Seat" models due to issues with harness restraints.

The webbing on certain models "did not meet federal requirements for breaking strength."

Graco is providing free replacement kits with new harness restraints and installation instructions.

The company says owners of the car seat can still use the product while waiting for the kit.

The recalled models were made between May - August 2014.

Below are the impacted models:

Graco My Ride TM 65 Model Numbers Affected Manufacturing Date Range AND Webbing Tag Code 2014/06 1908152 7/23/2014 through 7/27/2014 1813074 6/20/2014 through 7/27/2014 1872691 5/16/2014 through 8/1/2014 1853478 7/11/2014 through 7/27/2014 1871689 7/5/2014 through 7/24/2014 1877535 5/26/2014 through 7/27/2014 1813015 7/3/2014 through 7/24/2014 1794334 5/20/2014 through 7/15/2014

You can register for a the replacement kit here.

