Chef Boyardee, 5 other brands recall spaghetti and meatball products

Recall Labels 065-2017 (Photo: USDA FSIS)

Conagra Brands, Inc., the owner of the popular Chef Boyardee, has issued a nationwide recall of more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported.

The company announced that they are recalling six products that were made with bread crumbs that included milk, an allergen it didn't declare on the products' labeling. As a result, the recall has been issued as a "Class 1," which is the highest health risk.

The following spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled and they were produced Jan. 5 to Jan. 12 this year:

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

If you bought any of the following products, you are urged not to consume them. They should either be thrown away or returned to where you bought them.

To read the full recall, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV