CSX head blames some employees for service disruptions in e-mail to customers

The head of Jacksonville-based CSX is blaming some of the company's employees for service disruptions that have sparked numerous complaints and caused a scolding letter to to be sent to the company by the federal government.

First Coast News reported Friday that a letter from the Surface Transportation Board in Washington directly to CEO E. Hunter Harrison brought up numerous complaints from CSX customers. In it, the STB cites markedly deteriorating service during the second quarter of 2017, a timeframe in which CSX recently boasted profits exceeding 2Q16 by nearly 15 percent.

“In particular,” the letter reads in part, “shippers have complained that transit times have increased significantly and/or become unpredictable…”

In an e-mail to shipping customers that CSX shared with First Coast News, Harrison said a"The pace of change at CSX has been extremely rapid, and while most people at the company have embraced the new plan, unfortunately, a few have pushed back and continue to do so."

Harrison went on to blame some employees "resistance to change" for the service disruptions in the e-mail.

CSX Spokesman Rob Dolittle told First Coast News via e-mail "Mr. Harrison sent the letter below to all CSX customers yesterday. In it he reiterates CSX’s commitment to working with customers to ensure they receive the support they require to meet their business needs, even as CSX is undergoing an operational transformation. He apologizes to customers who have experienced service delays during this transition, and highlights the ultimate objective of CSX’s efforts -- moving our customer’s freight consistently, reliably and cost efficiently."

Read the entire letter below:

July 31, 2017



To our valued customer,

Over the past four months, CSX has been undergoing a tremendous amount of change, including an operational transformation that will ultimately result in better service to our customers. We’re not at the finish line yet, but I’m personally writing you today to reaffirm our commitment to working with you individually to ensure you receive the support you require to meet your business needs.

I think we can agree that more-reliable service and improved asset utilization is a win-win for your business and ours. It is with these intentions that we have focused our efforts – moving our customer’s freight consistently, reliably and cost efficiently.

The pace of change at CSX has been extremely rapid, and while most people at the company have embraced the new plan, unfortunately, a few have pushed back and continue to do so. This resistance to change has resulted in some service disruptions. To those customers that have experienced such issues, we sincerely apologize. As we move forward, we will continue to address these internal personnel matters and our teams have recommitted themselves to reaching out to those affected to work through any service issues and resolve them as quickly as possible.

Throughout our transformation, one thing that has remained constant is our dedication to our customers and the great effort we put forth to deliver the service you expect from CSX. Our operating and sales and marketing teams are collaborating closely to better ensure you are prepared for and work through any planned changes that may occur. I will remain engaged in overseeing our customer service and communications efforts, and appreciate your partnership and willingness to also remain engaged.

We value your business and thank you for the opportunity to be your transportation provider.



Sincerely,

Hunter



