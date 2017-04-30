Price tag for JTA transportation center climbs to $57 million

Via: Florida Times-Union

The estimated cost for Jacksonville’s Regional Transportation Center has grown by more than a third since December to $57.3 million as the staff and contractors continue revising the project, the first phase of which is already under construction.

The estimated cost of $42 million included about $32 million for a JTA administration building and city bus transfer facility and almost $10 million for an intercity bus terminal across the street to be used by Greyhound and other bus lines. Now the cost of the bus transfer facility and administration building has grown by $14 million and the Greyhound terminal by $1.3 million.

JTA pointed out the estimated cost during planning in 2007 was much higher, almost $148 million.

“In recent years, and in an effort to be good stewards of our resources and finances, the JTA revised the project,” Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Ford said in a statement. “The new scope was estimated to be about $42 million, based on the conceptual design which is a general description and outline of form and function. Budgets based on concepts are generic cost overviews or rough estimates.”

JTA revised the project “to meet the transportation needs of generations to come” after selecting a designer a year ago and meeting with stakeholders including the Florida Department of Transportation, North Florida Transportation Planning Organization, Greyhound, Downtown Investment Authority, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and representatives of the disabled community.

