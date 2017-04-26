Jimmy John's $1 sub day returns next week

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One might as well get in line right now: $1 Jimmy John's subs are coming soon.
The sandwich chain announced participating restaurants will sell $1 subs from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Subs include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others.
Here's a menu, with only subs No. 1-6 eligible for $1.
DOLLAR SUB DAY AT PARTICIPATING JIMMY JOHN’S LOCATIONS! MAY 2ND 4PM-8PM #REALNEWS— Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 25, 2017
Customers are encouraged to check their local stores' Facebook pages for participation. One sure sign: a line out the door as you pull up to the building.
Jimmy John's also ran the promotion last year as part of its Customer Appreciation Day.
