Jim Foote named CSX CEO, president by board of directors

The CSX board of directors unanimously named James “Jim” M. Foote as the company’s president and chief executive officer Friday, effective immediately.

Foote was named acting CEO on Dec. 14 after E. Hunter Harrison was placed medical leave. Harrison died days after his medical leave.

CSX Chairman Edward J. Kelly III said, “While we continue to mourn the loss of Hunter Harrison, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce Jim Foote as his successor. Jim has decades of railroading experience and the Board is confident of his ability to lead the company. He has already had a markedly positive impact. The Board looks forward to working with him.”



Foote said, “I worked alongside Hunter for over a decade and his pioneering approach to railroading unlocked significant efficiencies and value, and we remain focused on delivering on this vision for CSX, our customers and our shareholders. The execution of Precision Scheduled Railroading is well underway, with the most critical components of the implementation completed and beginning to generate measurable operating improvement.”

Foote also said, “We look forward to providing an update on our strategic progress and to showcase our deeply talented management team at our upcoming investor day in March.”

