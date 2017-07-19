Frontier Airlines to bring flights to Denver, Cincinnati from Jacksonville

Frontier Airlines to inaugurate service to Punta Gorda Airport in the fall, joining Allegiant Air at the airport 20 miles north of Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo: Frontier Airlines)

The airline roster at Jacksonville International Airport is growing again. Denver-based Frontier Airlines, a low-cost carrier, will be adding nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Denver and Cincinnati in the spring, the airline announced Wednesday.

“We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions more people to afford to fly,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

While the service will start in spring 2018, a spokesperson for Jacksonville International Airport told First Coast News that the airline has not confirmed a start date for the flight or the flight frequency.

Airline spokesman Jim Faulkner told First Coast News the flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Jacksonville is one of five new cities the airline is providing service to, though Frontier is not new to Northeast Florida. They have been providing seasonal service to Philadelphia from Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

© 2017 WTLV-TV