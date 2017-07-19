CSX planning up to 700 additional layoffs

CSX headquarters in downtown Jacksonville PHOTO: Florida Times-Union

More layoffs are coming to employees at Jacksonville-based CSX, the company's president Hunter Harrison announced on an earnings call Wednesday.

CSX spokesperson Rob Dolittle said the company could lay off many as 700 employees. This comes after approximately one thousand positions were eliminated in the spring, half of which were Jacksonville-based.

Dolittle says the exact number and specific positions have not yet been determined. The decisions are being made as part of a comprehensive review of the company.

"CSX is NOT just reducing headcount as a way of improving efficiency – we are changing the way the railroad operates, which is resulting in greater operational efficiencies (fewer trains moving more freight faster) which sometimes also results in a reduction in the number of employees required to operate the railroad." Dolittle told First Coast News via e-mail.

Our partners at the Jacksonville Business Journal also reported that Harrison, who only joined CSX this spring, plans a short stay with the company.

"I'm a short-timer here," said Harrison on that earnings call. "I'm the interim person that's going to try to get this company to the next step and good foundation."

