JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Jacksonville City Councilors will vote next week on a property change which would allow a Costco to be build on the city's Westside.

The ordinance would clear the way for a Costco and other businesses to be developed near the intersection of Collins Road and I-295.

Tuesday's vote is on an ordinance that would give up the city's right-of-way on property along Parramore Road, a roadway next to where the proposed Costco would be built.

Road work would realign the road to the south in that area to connect with Youngerman Circle.

The area was rezoned in 2014 but approving the road work could be the final step towards getting construction started.

