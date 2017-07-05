Amazon to hold job fairs for new Jacksonville fulfillment centers

Want to get one of nearly 4,000 new jobs coming to Jacksonville at Amazon's new fulfillment centers?

The company will be holding job fairs starting next week to help fill a number of positions at the new facilities, currently under construction on near the Airport and on the Westside.

The job fairs are being held at the following locations.

Monday July 10, Wednesday July 12, and Friday July 14 at Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Monday July 17, Wednesday July 19, and Friday July 21 at the Prime F. Osborne Convention Center, 1000 Water Street

The jobs fairs will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Amazon is hiring for full-time jobs with benefits including health and dental insurance, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

For more information about the jobs, visit their website amazondelivers.jobs.

© 2017 WTLV-TV