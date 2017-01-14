Big changes to Al's Pizza in Atlantic Beach

Al’s Pizza is moving from the Atlantic Beach Town Center and in its place will go a Southern bistro, also operated by Al’s Pizzaowner Al Mansur. (Bob Mack/Florida Times-Union)

Al’s Pizza, an institution in Atlantic Beach for 25 years, is getting a major transformation. Actually, there are two changes.

First of all Al’s Pizza is moving from the Atlantic Beach Town Center and in its place will go a Southern bistro, also operated by Al’s Pizza owner Al Mansur.

The pizza restaurant is moving around the corner and just down the street to 240 3rd St. in Neptune Beach, into a building that was originally a Taco Bell but has seen a series of restaurants come and go since. But there, it will be called Al’s Craft Pizza Co., with more of an emphasis craft beer and craft pizza, said Mansur. No more small, medium and large - all the pizzas will be 12 inches. They’re going to be made with flour and tomatoes imported from Italy.

“I use the best American flour now and it costs $18 a bag,” Mansur said. “The Italian flour costs $40 a bag.”

The oven will be wood-fired and capable of going to 800 degrees, but he said the pizzas will probably be cooked about 650. All the Al’s Pizza locations now use gas ovens and cook at 500.

“They’ll be thin and crispy with burnt blisters,” he said. “It won’t be the New York style we do in the other restaurants. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. We’ve been doing it for 30 years.”

The restaurant will have five or six entrees, but there will be no spaghetti and meatballs, no lasagna. Instead, it’ll be porchetta and roasted chicken alfredo.

The restaurant will seat 70 inside and 50 outside, he said. Opening is planned for March.

Mansur opened his first Al’s Pizza in 1988 at the corner of Beach and San Pablo boulevards. It’s still there, and the small chain has grown to seven locations, including one in St. Augustine. Over the years, it’s been a regular winner in polls picking the best pizza in the area.

None of the other restaurants will be changed, he said.

This isn’t the first time he’s strayed from the Al’s Pizza formula. In 2013, he opened Flying Iguana Taqueria and Tequila Bar in Neptune Beach and last year tried to open a second in San Marco. But he gave up after trouble securing enough parking. And given the crowds at the one in Neptune Beach, plenty of parking would be needed.

But now he’s venturing into brand new territory yet again. The current Al’s location in Atlantic Beach will become Coop 303 Southern Bistro and Spirits.

Mansur said the idea is Southern food made with a modern take and local ingredients. He talked about chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. But he’s still working on the recipes with Josh Agan, his executive chef.

“We live in the South and should have regional food,” he said. “If you go to Maine, you have lobster. Southern food is a very hot segment right now.

“I travel a lot, I’m a foodie. How can Southern food be so hot in other places but not here?”

He said the conversion from Al’s to Coop 303 will probably take nine-12 months.

The Florida Times-Union