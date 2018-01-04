Owner says Mavericks Live not in danger of eviction

The owners of Mavericks Live say their 21,000 square-foot music venue will remain where it has been for the past decade, despite questions about pending eviction.

Mavericks managing member Darrin Kurtz says they worked out an agreement with the Jacksonville Landing immediately after a notice of eviction was filed last November.

"Immediately, we contacted our attorneys and got with their attorneys and worked out a new rental agreement," said Kurtz "Moving forward we've stuck to it, everything is fantastic."

Landing owners filed court documents to evict the music venue from its downtown spot at the property for failing to pay $40,000 in rent, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

"It's always been a challenge to operate downtown, every one of us have fought for many years to make Jacksonville thrive," said Kurtz.

In 2015, Mavericks transitioned from a primarily country music locale to an all-inclusive live music destination.

"We've seen numbers do great [since the transition]," said Kurtz. "We've brought some of the biggest names in country, rock, alternative progressive and hip hop. I know everybody would like to see us and the Landing stay."

