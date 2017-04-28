A ride could help save a life

American Cancer Society (Photo: AP Graphics)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hundreds of cancer patients on the First Coast need help getting to and from their chemo and radiation treatments.



And that's where you can help.

"Listen I'll tell you something, I'm so thrilled that I met this lady here," said Bill Richardson.



The lady he’s talking about is Sally Ogburn- she volunteers to drive Bill to and from his radiation treatments.

"I just wonder and marvel at the fact that there is even people willing to do this," said Bill.

Sally tells First Coast News she enjoys driving Bill because she knows how much he needs it. "It doesn't feel like a big sacrifice because I enjoy it and if it helps that much to give someone a ride I'm happy to do it."

Bill was diagnosed with lip cancer a few months ago.



He needed a ride to the Akerman Cancer Center for his treatments, but before he found Sally to drive him, he rode the bus.

"It was more that I dreaded the transportation than I did the actual radiation treatment," said Bill.



He’s not the only one in need of a ride. In Duval county alone more than 900 people requested rides last year according to the American Cancer Society.



"We do have a mutual enjoyment with music and its fun to listen to it and then you just become friends," said Bill. And just like that a simple ride turned into something special.

He insists he doesn't know what he'd do without sally, but their feelings are mutual.

"It's been an extra blessing just enjoying getting to know each other too," said Sally.



If you're interested in volunteering you must have a driver's license, a good driving record and pass a background check.



You can learn about volunteering at cancer.org.



If you're a cancer patient in need of a ride call the American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345.

© 2017 WTLV-TV