Where you can donate to help Houston pets

With Tropical Storm Harvey bringing torrential rains and life-threatening flooding more and more photos of animals being saved from danger are being seen on social media.
Five Northeast Florida nonprofits are joining together to help rescue animals that are in danger in Texas:
- Florida Urgent Rescue
- Saint Francis Animal Hospital
- Pitstop Pit Bull Rescue Transport
- Helping Hounds Project
- WANDA CARES DOG Rescue
They will be bringing supplies to Texas shelters and bring back animals from flood areas. If you would like to donate you can click here.
- Supplies can be donated until Thursday at
- Pet Supplies Plus, located at 977 Atlantic Boulevard
- Pet Supermarket, located at 609 Beach Boulevard
- Pet Supermarket, located at 12740 Atlantic Boulevard
- Saint Frances Animal Hospital, located at 2727 Atlantic Boulevard
- First Coast Veterinary Specialist, located at 301 Jacksonville Drive
- Jax Biker Gear, located at 1301 Monument Road
