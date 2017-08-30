Where you can donate to help Houston pets

With Tropical Storm Harvey bringing torrential rains and life-threatening flooding more and more photos of animals being saved from danger are being seen on social media.

Five Northeast Florida nonprofits are joining together to help rescue animals that are in danger in Texas:

Florida Urgent Rescue

Saint Francis Animal Hospital

Pitstop Pit Bull Rescue Transport

Helping Hounds Project

WANDA CARES DOG Rescue

They will be bringing supplies to Texas shelters and bring back animals from flood areas. If you would like to donate you can click here.

Supplies can be donated until Thursday at

Pet Supplies Plus, located at 977 Atlantic Boulevard

Pet Supermarket, located at 609 Beach Boulevard

Pet Supermarket, located at 12740 Atlantic Boulevard

Saint Frances Animal Hospital, located at 2727 Atlantic Boulevard

First Coast Veterinary Specialist, located at 301 Jacksonville Drive

Jax Biker Gear, located at 1301 Monument Road

