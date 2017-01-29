A St. Johns County School District program is helping students with disabilities break barriers

St.Augustine, Fla. -- A new program in the St. Johns County School District is helping high school graduates with disabilities transition into the workforce. Those involved with the program say it's been life-changing. Now they're looking for more businesses to partner with in the community.

Life after high school can be an unknown for many students with disabilities, but for the students in the St. Johns County School District's Life Work Transition Program the future is bright.

For Sarah Triay, 21, the program has opened doors and lead to a paid job at the River House Cafe in St. Augustine.

“They have two job coaches on hand and the job coach helps you through the interviews and transportation. They will come and watch you and observe you and teach you how to be independent,” explained Sarah.

“It's mostly academic where Sarah struggles so with Life Works they checked out her interests, figured out what she was interested in. They developed her strengths and went on that and just broke the barriers into the job force for her,” said Sarah’s mother, Misty Lake.

The program which started last school year is designed for students age 18 to 22 with cognitive disabilities who have already graduated with either a standard or special diploma. Students spend most of the time out in the community learning new job skills in a variety of non-paid work experiences. The program also includes classroom time where students work on resume writing, interview skills and setting goals.

“We are out in the community five days a week. We work in Flagler Hospital. We work at the Conch House. We are here at the Council on Aging two days a week,” said Ami Brennan, Life Works Employment Specialist and Job Coach. “I have seen a phenomenal transformation.”

“I like it a lot. I get a bunch of work experience,” said program participant Philip Maffei. “I like that I get to learn new stuff every day and hopefully get a job someday.”

Amy Lewis, the River House Cafe Coordinator, says it's beneficial for the students and the businesses.

“As they go through the program you see them come in really shy and timid. Then when they get to learn how the kitchen works then you see them blossom and their own personalities come out and their skills hidden because no one has pulled them out of them. It’s fantastic.”

Triay’s mother says having high expectations has helped her daughter succeed.

“Don’t just settle and think that you know this is all they can do and this is what it's going to be like. Always have high expectations and help them just find the ways to reach those high expectations.”

The goal of the program is to provide students the opportunity to explore employment through a variety of non-paid work experience while combining classroom learning. Ultimately, they hope to help the students find meaningful and gainful employment.

If you are a business interested in hosting the program one day a week for a community based work experience or employing a young adult from the program contact Teacher Adam Ringwood at adam.ringwood@stjohns.k12.fl.us or call him at (904)547-8841.

