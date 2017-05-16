WTLV
6 breakfast spots you should visit in Jacksonville

Sarah Kimbro, WTLV 1:55 AM. EDT May 17, 2017

Jacksonville is ranked #6 on Money's list of "The 50 Best Cities for New College Grads." What do college grads love? Cheap breakfast food.

Here's a list of First Coast News Content Creator - and recent college grad - Sarah Kimbro's six favorite breakfast spots:

Cool Moose Café
Favorite menu items:

Meat Lover’s Breakfast Quesadilla
– Scrambled eggs with a spicy ghost Jack cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato, sausage, ham and bacon in a grilled flour tortilla along with salsa picada, sour cream, and guacamole

Southern Duo
– Two southern style chicken on top of buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage and gravy

Desayuno Costa Rica
– Two eggs scrambled with chorizo and cheddar cheese placed between grilled corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde. Served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains

Hours:
Mon: Closed
Tues – Fri: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sun: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 2708 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205

--------------------

Metro Diner
Favorite menu items:

Fried Chicken Biscuit
– Fried chicken tender on a biscuit

Breakfast pie
– Layers of eggs, cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers and red skin potatoes, served with a side, and you can add ham, bacon or sausage

Hours:
Mon – Thurs: 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri – Sat: 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Sun: 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Address: 3302 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

--------------------

Beach Diner
Favorite menu item:

The Healthy Morning
– Scrambled egg whites, fresh spinach, sliced avocado and tomato on a sandwich size English muffin

Hours:
Mon – Sun: 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Address: 01 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

--------------------

Maple Street Biscuit Co.
Favorite menu item:

The Five and Dime
– Flaky biscuit, all natural fried chicken breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg topped with sausage gravy with a little kick

Hours:
Mon – Thurs: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Fri – Sat: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun: Closed

Address: 2004 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

--------------------

Delicomb
Favorite menu items:

Acai Bowl
– Acai sorbet, fresh fruit, granola, and local honey

Mr. Loco
– Pepperjack, avocado, sriracha, strawberry jam, bacon, and wheat toast

Hours:
Mon: Closed
Tues – Sun: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Address: 102 6th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

--------------------

The Ugly Cupcake Muffinry & Café
Favorite menu items:

Greek Bruffin
– Fried or scrambled egg, feta, onion, tomato, and spinach on a "muffinwitch" (a cross between a muffin top and an English muffin)

Avocado toast
– Whole sliced avocado, fresh lemon juice (seasonal availability)

Hours:
Mon: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tues: Closed
Weds – Sun: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Address: 115 5th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

© 2017 WTLV-TV


