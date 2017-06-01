WATCH: Four baby ducks rescued from storm drain by St. Augustine firefighters

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.- Firefighters rescuing babies...that's a story we expect.
What a couple of St. Augustine firefighters did not expect Thursday is that the babies they would be rescuing would be ducks stranded in a storm drain near downtown.
The four ducklings were rescued from a storm drain on Cordova Street Thursday afternoon.
Once freed, the firemen return the ducklings to their momma...who was in a nearby pond.
