WATCH: Four baby ducks rescued from storm drain by St. Augustine firefighters

Watch as four baby ducks are rescued by St. Augustine firefighters from a storm drain Thursday

Neal Bennett , WTLV 2:43 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.-  Firefighters rescuing babies...that's a story we expect.

What a couple of St. Augustine firefighters did not expect Thursday is that the babies they would be rescuing would be ducks stranded in a storm drain near downtown.

The four ducklings were rescued from a storm drain on Cordova Street Thursday afternoon.

Once freed, the firemen return the ducklings to their momma...who was in a nearby pond. 

 

