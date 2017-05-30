The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?
-
Photo leads to animal cruelty investigation
-
Two people shot near Jacksonville University
-
Golf star breaking silence hours after DUI arrest
-
The Daily's Place first concert on 5/27
-
Learn how to speak dog
-
Large plumes of black smoke over I-95 prompt investigation
-
One dead following triple shooting on the Westside
-
Man arrested in connection to shooting on Westside
-
Verify: Dumpster diving for makeup at Ulta?
More Stories
-
Trees down, damage reported and thousands without…May 30, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
Algae outbreaks causing alarm on the First CoastMay 30, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
Duval ranks second in state for babies born addicted…May 30, 2017, 7:05 p.m.