Student makes prom dress

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Smoke from large wildfire impacting Jacksonville
-
Ken Adkins sentenced for aggravated child molestation
-
Florida deputies save suspect from burning vehicle after high speed chase
-
Jaguars could be in the market for Jonathan Allen at No. 4, beat writer Mike Kaye explains
-
Pastor speaks out before child molestation sentencing
-
Developing story of boy killed by television
-
4 year old attacked by pitbull
-
Fast moving wild fire caught on camera, pigs survive
-
How could a government shutdown affect you?
More Stories
-
Jury selection continues Wednesday morning, trial…Apr 25, 2017, 11:50 a.m.
-
More layoffs reported at Jacksonville-based CSXApr 25, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
-
Orange Park may allow backyard chickensApr 25, 2017, 6:20 p.m.