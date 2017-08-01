Pit bulls rescued from fighting ring brought to First Coast

Some of the pitbulls after they were brought to the First Coast. PHOTO: Juliette Dryer, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Ten pit bulls rescued from an alleged dog fighting operation in Canada have been brought to the First Coast to find new homes.

The dogs were seized during an raid in Ontairo, Canada in 2015. The animals were in the care of the SPCA in Canada until the accused surrendered custody of the dogs.

The Jacksonville-based group Pit Sisters helped bring the dogs to Florida because Ontario has laws banning pit bulls in the province.

“These dogs were rescued from the worst of the worst situation and are banned where they were confiscated just because of how they are labeled,” said Jen Deane, Pit Sisters Executive Director in a statement. “We will work to train these animals, place them in loving homes and ensure they get the second chance they deserve.”

Three of the ten dogs will be placed with the Flagler Humane Society while Pit Sisters will work to place the rest.

The animals will first go into a several months-long training program before they will be made available for adoption.

