Jax Humane Society hosts free pet adoptions this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're looking for your furever friend, the Jacksonville Humane Society is hosting a free pet adoption event this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Humane Society's "Spring Adopt-a-thon" is taking place at three locations: Petsmart Southside at 8801 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Blvd., and PetSmart Jacksonville Beach at 1956 3rd St. S. The Jacksonville Beach location only has cats.

All locations will be opened from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

