WTLV
Close

Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka passes away at 73

10News Staff , WTSP 6:04 PM. EST January 15, 2017

Former pro wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka has passed away at the age of 73, according to multiple reports.  

The WWE Hall of Famer had been battling stomach cancer and was in hospice in Florida.

His death comes just days after he was ruled incompetent to stand trial in the death of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino.

Snuka, a native of Fiji who previously lived in Camden County, New Jersey, was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes.

 

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy

A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories