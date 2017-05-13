Moms gets free breakfast at McDonald's

TAMPA, Fla. -- Hundreds of McDonald's restaurants across the Tampa Bay area are offering moms a free breakfast on Mother's Day. Mother's must be accompanied by a child.
The offer includes a breakfast sandwich or entrée along with their choice of a small orange juice, coffee or soft drink. The offer runs from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where available, mothers also can be served with table service.
There are 206 McDonald’s locations participating in the offer.
