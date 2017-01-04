Jacksonville man wins $2 million playing the Florida Lottery

(Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla -- The Florida Lottery says a 64-year-old Jacksonville man has claimed a $2 million prize from the drawing held on Friday, December 30, 2016.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Mega Ball, the Florida Lottery reports.



The man purchased his ticket from Winn Dixie, located at 12777 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.