(Photo: Jacksonville Humane Society)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- No one should spend the holiday's alone, even our Jacksonville strays!

On Thursday Dec. 22, head over the the Jacksonville Humane Society and pick out a pet you’d like to take for a sleepover!

The sleepover will last until the 26. at that time you can return your pet or better yet, adopt!

Good news, it doesn’t cost anything to bring home a "Silent Night pet." The humane society staff will be on hand to help you find the right fit for your home.

Silent Night fosters are welcome to go home beginning 11 a.m. on December 22 and ending at 2 p.m. on December 24.

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions about Silent Night. You can also go to jaxhumane.org/silentnight for info:

Do I need to sign up in advance?

No, just come down to the shelter. There are no advance sign-ups or RSVPs needed.

How will I know the pet is a good fit in my home?

Our staff will work with you. Just provide us with information about the pets & people in your home, along with some details about your lifestyle. We can find you a great match!

Does it cost anything?

There is no cost to take home a Silent Night foster pet. You will need to provide a collar, leash, food, litterbox, etc. Feel free to spoil your pet with treats and toys on Christmas!

Are the pets healthy?

All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped. Only pets without any known health concerns will be allowed to leave. If a health concern arises, you can email LJackowiec@jaxhumane.org or message JHS on Facebook. The only day we are closed is Christmas, December 25th.

Where can I see the eligible pets?

Visit our adoption page or come in person to 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL, 32216.

Can I put a hold on a pet?

We do not do holds, so we encourage you to come early! Our website is as accurate as possible.

How long does it last?

Pets can go home beginning Dec. 22nd at 11 a.m. and can be returned on Dec. 26th at 11 a.m. You are welcome to keep your pet a little longer if you need more time to consider adoption.

Can I adopt my Silent Night foster pet?

Absolutely! Starting December 26th you can adopt. Just email Adoptions@jaxhumane.org to make arrangements.

How else can I help my Silent Night foster pet?

One amazing way to help is to promote your foster pet for adoption on your social media channels – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Next Door, etc. You never know which of your friends and family members will want to adopt!

I can’t take home a Silent Night foster pet. How can I help?

The best way to help is to make a donation! Your donation will help find homes for the more than 5,000 dogs and cats who arrive at the Jacksonville Humane Society each year. Click here to donate today!