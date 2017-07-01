7 tips to keep your pets safe this Fourth of July

The dog's nose peeping from under the blanket (Photo: kozorog)

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and for many dogs the fireworks are too much too handle.

They may hide somewhere in the house to escape the noises that come with those bright flashes of light.

Pets have been liable to hop fences, tear through screen doors, and jump out of windows, but there are a few things you can do to be prepared.

Seven safety tips to follow:

1. DO NOT bring pets to a fireworks show/display.

If your dog or other pet is afraid of fireworks, they might do anything to escape, so bringing them to a display could be a potential risk. Keeping them indoors is the best way to keep them safe.

2. Identification is necessary

Whether they're home (outside) or at a display, make sure the animal is wearing a properly fitted collar or harness for safety. Make sure your pet's ID or microchip is up-to-date in case they run away.

3. Take a current photo

Make sure you have a good, recent photo of your pet just in case they do get out.

4. Keep them in a secure space

If you plan to let them into the yard, make sure gates are latched and doors are closed. If your pet is inside, keep them in a secure room, preferably one that may be quieter or let in less noise from the outside.

5. Turn on a TV or radio

Lowering your blinds, shutting shades, and playing something noisy can help drown out the sound of fireworks. Consider turning on music or the TV, or leaving on a fan or dehumidifier to block out sound.

6. Play games or prepare a special treat.

Doing something fun in the process could help distract pets in hopes of ignoring those explosions, bonus if the game involves treats. Or consider stuffing a Kong or similar toy with something special and freezing it. This will help keep your pet occupied.

7. Try wearing your pet out beforehand

Take them on a walk, run or play with them. Tiring them out may help them to sleep through the night.

Remember, stay safe and keep your pets safe!

