Girl Scout cookie season on the way; s'more flavor introduced

(WESH) -- The holidays are over but another important season for some is fast approaching: Girl Scout Cookie season. Two new versions of one flavor, Girl Scout S’mores,were introduced recently as well.

One of the versions has a graham cracker base with a chocolate and marshmallow filling.

The other is also a graham cracker base but is covered in chocolate.

The classics will still be available, of course.

This year customers can purchase online, through a mobile device or through an in-person Girl Scout.