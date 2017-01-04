WTLV
Girl Scout cookie season on the way; s'more flavor introduced

WESH , WTLV 7:52 AM. EST January 04, 2017

(WESH) -- The holidays are over but another important season for some is fast approaching: Girl Scout Cookie season. Two new versions of one flavor, Girl Scout S’mores,were introduced recently as well. 

One of the versions has a graham cracker base with a chocolate and marshmallow filling.

The other is also a graham cracker base but is covered in chocolate.

The classics will still be available, of course.

This year customers can purchase online, through a mobile device or through an in-person Girl Scout.

 

