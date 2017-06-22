Winn-Dixie and Harvey's recall deli potato wedges

A voluntary recall has been issued of potato wedges sold at the in-store deli counter at Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets, the stores parent company Southeastern Grocers announced Thursday.

The recall on the product is due to undeclared allergens found in the product.

The wedges should be thrown out or returned to the store for a refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled product may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.



© 2017 WTLV-TV