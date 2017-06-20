VERIFY: Does Chick-fil-A give expecting moms free food?

Free Chick-fil-A sounds great, but is it true?
A viewer reached out to our Verify Team about a Facebook post claiming expecting moms can get a free meal from Chick-fil-A. The deals says it includes everything from a platter of chicken to a gallon of lemonade.
Our team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:
- According to Chick-fil-A, the "Parents Meal Program" that is being passed around Facebook is not a nationwide promotion.
- Instead, it was a random act of kindness done by a Houston-area restaurant last year.
In conclusion, we can verify this post is false.
VERIFY: Sources
Chick-fil-A (corporate)
%
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs