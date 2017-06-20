VERIFY: Does Chick-fil-A give expecting moms free food?

(Photo: Getty Images)

Free Chick-fil-A sounds great, but is it true?

A viewer reached out to our Verify Team about a Facebook post claiming expecting moms can get a free meal from Chick-fil-A. The deals says it includes everything from a platter of chicken to a gallon of lemonade.

Our team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

According to Chick-fil-A, the "Parents Meal Program" that is being passed around Facebook is not a nationwide promotion.

Instead, it was a random act of kindness done by a Houston-area restaurant last year.

In conclusion, we can verify this post is false.

VERIFY: Sources

