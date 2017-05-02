Teachers can eat for free at Chipotle Tuesday

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s teacher appreciation week, and if you know a teacher who loves Chipotle, make sure to share this with them.

On Tuesday, Chipotle is giving educators buy-one/get-one-free burritos, bowls, salads or orders of tacos. Just bring in your staff ID to any Chipotle on Tuesday, May 2, from 3 pm to close to take advantage.

It’s limited to one entrée item per teacher with the purchase of an item of equal or greater value. The offer’s not good for takeout, online, mobile or fax.

Full details of the promotion can be found here.



© 2017 WTSP-TV