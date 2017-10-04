WTLV
Taco Bell celebrates National Taco Day with 4 tacos for $4

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 12:37 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

SAN ANTONIO – Hop in your car and head on over to Taco Bell to celebrate National Taco Day.

On Wednesday, Taco Bell is celebrating by offering 4 tacos for $4. That means you get Doritos® Locos Tacos & 1 Crunchy taco for just $4.

You can stop in or drive-thru any participating San Antonio and surrounding area Taco Bell® locations.

Taco Bout’ a Great Deal!

