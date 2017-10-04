Taco Bell celebrates National Taco Day with 4 tacos for $4

SAN ANTONIO – Hop in your car and head on over to Taco Bell to celebrate National Taco Day.
On Wednesday, Taco Bell is celebrating by offering 4 tacos for $4. That means you get Doritos® Locos Tacos & 1 Crunchy taco for just $4.
You can stop in or drive-thru any participating San Antonio and surrounding area Taco Bell® locations.
Taco Bout’ a Great Deal!
Celebrate #NationalTacoDay with our Taco Day Gift Set. 4 classic tacos for $5. Only available today. ?? pic.twitter.com/26Kl8mXTYs— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2017
