Sriracha pretzels are coming to Auntie Anne's

America has spoken.
According to a recent survey by Pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s, Americans are craving spicy pretzels. Last month, the mall food court staple reached out to its fans to help choose a new, limited-edition flavor.
The top choice from the over 1.3 million votes? Sriracha.
The spicy chili sauce, which has appeared everywhere from fast food to ice cream, was the overwhelming favorite, topping runners-up Taco, Buffalo wings, apple pie, chocolate cherry, and pink lemonade.
Pink Lemonade finished in last with fewer than 4,000 votes. S’mores was the second-highest voted flavor with nearly 200,000 votes, according to Auntie Anne’s.
The new Sriracha pretzel will be available in stores for a limited time later this year. The pretzel chain is expected to announce the official release date on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.
