Select McDonald's on the First Coast giving out limited-edition Szechuan Sauce

McDonald’s is pulling out all the stops with the launch of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders by bringing back its Szechuan sauce after the animated show Rick and Morty made it an Internet phenomenon.

For one day only on Oct. 7, select McDonald’s stores on the First Coast will be giving away the discontinued sauce along with collectible sauce-themed posters.

“We have been following the fandom that the Rick and Morty show created with Szechuan Sauce and we see that our customers have a lot of passion for our sauces,” said McDonald’s Owner Ruben Flores. “So not only will we have a limited-edition of Szechuan Sauce on one day we also created a brand new sauce, Signature Sauce, for customers to try. It might be my new favorite sauce.”

The custom designed gig-style posters were created by Delicious Design League and depict the essence of each of the ten McDonald’s sauces. When the posters run out, limited-edition stickers of the poster designs will also be available.

Local customers will have the chance to receive a packet of Szechuan Sauce or their favorite limited-edition sauce poster beginning at 2 p.m. at select locations. You will have to purchase an order of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

Participating restaurants:

Jacksonville:

9571 Argyle Forest Blvd., 32222

4587 Town Center Parkway, 32246

3750 University Boulevard, 32217

8570 Argyle Forest Blvd, 32244

St. Augustine:

1106 Ponce De Leon, 32084

